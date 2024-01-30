 Jai Ram calls one-year tenure of Sukhu govt a ‘document of failures’ - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jan 30, 2024 07:30 AM IST

Jai Ram Thakur on Monday claimed that the one-year tenure of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government of the Congress is a document of failures. While attacking the Sukhu government in the state, the former CM alleged that an unprecedented lack of coordination is being seen in the government.

Former Himachal chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Monday claimed that the one-year tenure of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government of the Congress is a document of failures.

While attacking the Sukhu government in the state, the former CM alleged that an unprecedented lack of coordination is being seen in the government.

“No chairman has been appointed for the education board by the government till date,” he said.

He said that the condition of healthcare services is such that at “IGMC and the Medical College of Tanda, patients are getting dates for important tests in April”.

“My question to CM Sukhu is what public interest politics have you done till now by creating an army of advisers and giving them cabinet rank?” he said.

Jairam said that the biggest achievement of the Congress government is that “now even the Congress MLAs are publicly saying that cabinet ranks have been distributed by neglecting the elected people”.

