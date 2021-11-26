Jai Ram credits collaborative public effort for Shimla topping Sustainable Development Goals

With Shimla topping the NITI Aayog’s Sustainable Development Goals Urban Index 2021-22, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday appreciated the collaborative efforts of the people of the state.

In a congratulatory message to the public, Thakur highlighted Shimla city’s cumulative score of 75.5 out of 100, which placed it at pole position on the first-of-its-kind list.

Thakur revealed the NITI Aayog scrutinised a total of 56 cities, which included 44 cities with a population of more than 10 lakh and 12 state capitals with population of less than 10 lakh, using 46 targets and 77 indicators to arrive at the final findings.

He further added the key development targets and indicators kept in view while measuring the performance of various cities included poverty index, health and education, gender equality, affordable and clean energy as well as climate action.

Thakur said while most of the population of the country resides in rural settings, cities also play an important role in overall development. That, according to him, is where NITI Aayog’s latest collaboration with the Indo-German Development Corporation, the GIZ and BMZ in the shape of the Sustainable Development Goals Urban Index will provide useful insight.