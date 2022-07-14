Jai Ram govt enhances MSP by ₹1 on fruits ahead of HP assembly elections
In an apparent move to appease the agitated fruit growers, particularly in the apple belt, ahead of the assembly elections, the Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday enhanced the minimum support price (MSP) for apples, mangoes and citrus fruits by ₹1.
The HP cabinet also gave its nod to extend the market intervention scheme for the procurement of apples, mangoes and citrus fruits such as kinnow, malta, orange and galgal for the year 2022 with an enhancement of ₹1/kg from last year.
The decision comes two days after apple growers took to streets over the spiralling input cost of the packaging material. They are demanding a reduction in GST on the cartons and trays and restoration of subsidies on the insect and pesticides. Apple growers are seeking MSP for their crop on the lines of Kashmir where support prices are fixed in accordance with the quality of apples. Apple is a ₹6,000-crore economy in the state and contributes about 13% to the state’s GDP. Apple is mainly grown in seven districts of HP.
Under the intervention scheme, 1,44,936 MT apple would be procured at ₹10.5/kg with handling charges of ₹2.75/kg. As many as 305 procurement centres would be opened as per the demand of the growers of which, 169 will be opened and operated by HPMC and 136 by HIMFED.
At least 250 MT seedling, 500 MT grafted and 500 MT achari mangoes would be procured at ₹10.5/kg through HPMC and HIMFED with handling charges at the rate ₹1.3/kg.
Similarly, 500 MT kinnows, maltas and oranges would be procured at ₹9.5 (B grade) and ₹9 (C grade) per kg whereas 100 MT galgal would be procured at the rate of ₹8/kg with handling charge of ₹2.65/kg for citrus fruits and ₹1/kg for galgal.
The state cabinet also decided to lift the ban on transfers for 10 days from July 18 to 27.
Monsoon session from August 10
The Cabinet also decided to recommend the governor to convene the monsoon session of HP Vidhan Sabha in four sittings from August 10 to 13.
In the cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of CM Jai Ram Thakur, it was also decided to fill 500 posts of medical officers in the health department. Out of these posts, 300 will be filled through walk-in interviews within a month and 200 through the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC).
The Cabinet decided to fill 880 posts of community health officers on a contractual basis as well. It also decided to fill 19 posts of medical officers (dental) in the department of dental health services on a contractual basis (50% through HPPSC and 50% on a batch-wise basis).
It decided to open block medical office at Kafota in Sirmaur along with the creation and filling of 18 posts of different categories.
Heavy rainfall in parts of Rajasthan
Heavy showers lashed parts of Rajasthan with Jhalawar's Dug receiving 140 cm of rainfall till Thursday morning, officials said on Thursday. According to the Meteorological Department, Bungra in Banswara recorded 137 mm of rainfall while Bagidora, Shergarh, Raipur, Sajjangarh and Sallopat received 98 mm, 93 mm, 91 mm, 80 mm and 79 mm, respectively, during this period. Sri Ganganagar recorded 86 mm of rainfall, churu 36.6 mm and Sirohi 19.5 mm.
Palaniswami cracks whip, expels Panneerselvam's sons from AIADMK
AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami on Thursday expelled O Panneerselvam's sons, and 16 other supporters of Panneerselvam, from the party. Raveendranath, the party's Lok Sabha member from Theni constituency, and Jeyapradeep, both sons of Panneerselvam and a former Minister, Vellamandi N Natarajan were expelled. OPS's loyalist in his home district of Theni, SPM Syed Khan, a former MP and also the Theni District Secretary, was ousted from the party.
Prepare action plan to deal with scanty rainfall, UP CM tells depts
Lalitpur, Firozabad, Varanasi and Hapur received normal rainfall (80% to 120%). Kheri, Deoria, Etah and Bijnor recorded below normal (60%-80%) rainfall. All major rivers, canals and reservoirs have sufficient water, LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath added. Last year during the same period, 53.46 lakh hectares of land had been sown, he said. “However, late sowing affects the yield. But we have to be prepared for alternative arrangements,” added the CM. Correct information should be available to farmers, said Adityanath.
RD Dhiman replaces Ram Subagh as HP chief secretary
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday removed chief secretary Ram Subagh Singh, replacing him with a 1988-batch IAS officer, Ram Dass Dhiman. Dhiman has superseded three IAS officers, including Subagh's wife Nisha Singh, Ali Raza Rizvi and Sanjay Gupta. Jai Ram reportedly did not share comfortable relations with top bureaucrats. 1986-batch IAS officer Anil Khachi, who was appointed as the state election commissioner succeeded the current chairperson of RERA, Shrikant Baldi, but was removed eight months later. Subagh had taken over the baton from Khachi.
Family stranded in 5-feet deep water in Khadki rescued
The fire brigade personnel attached to Pimpri-Chinchwad fire brigade rescued four members of a family along with their pet dog, on Thursday night. The family resides in Bopodi. The local residents called for help. All family members and the dog were rescued, said officials. By 8.40 pm the entire rescue operation was completed with the help of police, fire brigade and cantonment staffer who were present on the spot.
