Jai Ram slams Congress over unfulfilled promises

Jai Ram slams Congress over unfulfilled promises

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Nov 09, 2023 08:08 AM IST

In a statement, Thakur said senior Congress leaders in Himachal had released their election manifesto but failed to meet the promises made in it

Slamming the Congress government for unfulfilled promises, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said that the party’s election manifesto was as hollow as the party’s electoral guarantees.

Jai Ram Thakur (HT Photo)
In a statement, Thakur said senior Congress leaders in Himachal had released their election manifesto along with electoral guarantees with much hullabaloo. This included a promise to strengthen the public distribution system by introducing mobile vans to deliver rations in remote areas.

Under this, Congress claimed that the government would start providing ration to inaccessible areas and would increase the allowances for ration depot holders by 20,000.

Instead of improving facilities at the depots, the government has reduced the services provided, he alleged.

Prices of essential items like lentils and cooking oil have also increased, Thakur added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said that the government should clarify its position on this electoral promise and explain how many mobile van have been started.

The government’s one-year term is coming to an end, and Congress leaders who have not even touched this “sacred document” after coming to power, he said.

He said that Congress has not only deceived the youth, women and the elderly with ten guarantees but has also attempted to deceive every section of society through false promises.

