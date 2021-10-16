Ludhiana: Jail employee on bike mowed down by speeding vehicle

A jail employee was killed after his bike was hit by a speeding vehicle at Kamalpura Road on Thursday.

The driver, Lovepreet Singh of Lakha village, was reportedly inebriated and was handed over to the police by the onlookers.

The victim, Harmesh Kumar, 40, of Lamma village, was a head constable at the Ferozepur Central Jail and was on his way home when he met with an accident. He was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

The complainant, Surinder Kumar, a grocer, who saw the accident take place, said Lovepreet was speeding and driving on the wrong side of the road.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code at Hathur.