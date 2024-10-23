Menu Explore
Jail inmate caught trying to escape from police custody in Kapurthala

ByHT Correspondent, Kapurthala
Oct 23, 2024 09:32 AM IST

A Kapurthala jail inmate attempted to escape during a hospital visit, aided by an accomplice. Both were recaptured; police found a weapon and cartridges.

A Kapurthala jail inmate, booked in attempt to murder case, tried to escape from police custody while he was brought to the civil hospital for medical treatment on Tuesday.

Foreign weapon recovered from accomplice who was already waiting for the inmate at civil hospital .
Police spokesperson said Jashanpreet Singh, who was accused of opening fire at Batala’s shiv Sena leader Rajiv Mahajan, complained of some health issues following which he was brought to the civil hospital from Kapurthala prison.

“His accomplice Amritpal Singh, with whom he had hatched the conspiracy to escape, was already waiting for him at the hospital on his motorcycle. As soon as Jashanpreet got down from the jail vehicle, he managed to dodge the police personnel accompanying him. Both Jashanpreet and Amritpal managed to flee towards the vegetable market,” the spokesperson said.

However, the police personnel immediately sounded the alert following which both the accused were chased and overpowered with the help of the locals. Police have recovered a foreign-made weapon and 10 live cartridges from Amritpal’s possession.

“Further action will be taken against both of them as per law,” the spokesperson stated.

