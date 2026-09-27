Jakhar accuses AAP govt of taking credit for Centre’s schemes

Former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday alleged that the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab is attempting to hide its misgovernance and poor financial management by portraying a Union government scheme as its own achievement. The grants can be spent on the development of those villages, Jakhar said. (HT)

Addressing a press conference while referring to the state government advertisements about a ₹750 crore scheme for villages with Scheduled Caste populations, Jakhar claimed that the money was actually being provided under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana.

He said the Centre had already sent funds for 1,200 villages and was expected to release funds for the remaining villages soon. The grants can be spent on the development of those villages, he said.

Showing reporters large advertisements featuring chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s photograph alongside the scheme, Jakhar called the move the “height of shamelessness” and said it reflected Mann’s “desire to publicise his image”.

He alleged that the state government had done nothing on its own for village development but was spending public money on advertisements to claim credit for a Union government scheme.

Regarding the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Jakhar stated that the demonstrations by the Congress and AAP were merely “intended to grab media headlines”.

“If the parties had complaints about deleted votes, why were they not filing objections with the Election Commission? 20,000 votes had been deleted in his Abohar area, but neither Congress nor AAP had filed a single objection with the commission there,” said Jakhar.

He said 2,066,635 votes had been deleted during the SIR exercise, adding that 574,568 of them had died, 412,715 were absent, 944,131 had permanently moved and 119,145 were duplicate voters.