Jalandhar AAP leader killed in road mishap

AAP leader Dr Mahinder Jeet Singh Marwaha, a noted dentist, died in a road accident on the Jalandhar-Amritsar road on Monday. He was on his way to Jalandhar from Kartarpur to campaign for AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu when his car hit a truck that was parked on the roadside. He was rushed to a local hospital by the Sadak Surakhya Force where he was declared brought dead.

The truck driver managed to flee. A case has been registered against him under Section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

He was stated to be a close associate of cabinet minister Balkar Singh. He was the state general secretary of the party’s medical wing.