 Jalandhar AAP leader killed in road mishap - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jalandhar AAP leader killed in road mishap

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 21, 2024 06:46 AM IST

Dr Mahinder Jeet Singh Marwaha was was on his way to Jalandhar from Kartarpur to campaign for AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu when his car hit a truck that was parked on the roadside.

AAP leader Dr Mahinder Jeet Singh Marwaha, a noted dentist, died in a road accident on the Jalandhar-Amritsar road on Monday. He was on his way to Jalandhar from Kartarpur to campaign for AAP candidate Pawan Kumar Tinu when his car hit a truck that was parked on the roadside. He was rushed to a local hospital by the Sadak Surakhya Force where he was declared brought dead.

Jalandhar AAP leader killed in road mishap
Jalandhar AAP leader killed in road mishap

The truck driver managed to flee. A case has been registered against him under Section 304A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

He was stated to be a close associate of cabinet minister Balkar Singh. He was the state general secretary of the party’s medical wing.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jalandhar AAP leader killed in road mishap

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On