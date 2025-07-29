Search
Tue, Jul 29, 2025
Jalandhar: Farmers from six villages protest against land pooling scheme

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Published on: Jul 29, 2025 09:36 am IST

Under the scheme, a total of 1,000 acres of land from six villages—Kukkar Pind, Kot Khurd, Kot Kalan, Rehmanpur, Alipur, and Nangal Krar Khan—are to be acquired.

Farmers from six villages of Jalandhar Cantt staged a protest against the state government’s land pooling scheme outside Jalandhar’s deputy commissioner office on Monday.

Jagraj Singh, sarpanch of Kukkad village in Jalandhar district, said their struggle against this “anti-farmer” scheme will continue till the government revokes the policy.
Jagraj Singh, sarpanch of Kukkad village in Jalandhar district, said their struggle against this "anti-farmer" scheme will continue till the government revokes the policy.

Under the scheme, a total of 1,000 acres of land from six villages—Kukkar Pind, Kot Khurd, Kot Kalan, Rehmanpur, Alipur, and Nangal Krar Khan—would be acquired.

Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Kot Kalan village and BKU Doaba Jalandhar Cantt president, claimed that strong opposition is brewing against the Punjab government’s land pooling policy, adding, “It is a blatant attempt to transfer their lands to large corporate houses.”

“Farmers are being kept in the dark as this policy is being implemented without consent or adequate information,” he said.

Jagraj Singh, sarpanch of Kukkad village, said their struggle against this “anti-farmer” scheme will continue till the government revokes the policy.

