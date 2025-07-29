Jalandhar: Farmers from six villages protest against land pooling scheme

Farmers from six villages of Jalandhar Cantt staged a protest against the state government’s land pooling scheme outside Jalandhar’s deputy commissioner office on Monday. Jagraj Singh, sarpanch of Kukkad village in Jalandhar district, said their struggle against this “anti-farmer” scheme will continue till the government revokes the policy.

Under the scheme, a total of 1,000 acres of land from six villages—Kukkar Pind, Kot Khurd, Kot Kalan, Rehmanpur, Alipur, and Nangal Krar Khan—would be acquired.

Sukhbir Singh, a resident of Kot Kalan village and BKU Doaba Jalandhar Cantt president, claimed that strong opposition is brewing against the Punjab government’s land pooling policy, adding, “It is a blatant attempt to transfer their lands to large corporate houses.”

“Farmers are being kept in the dark as this policy is being implemented without consent or adequate information,” he said.

