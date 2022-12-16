Jalandhar gurdwara ruckus: Three days on, no police action

Jalandhar police have yet to take any action regarding the ruckus created at a local gurdwara by the supporters of a radical outfit, ‘Waris Punjab De’, even as three days have passed since the incident.

The police said they were still probing the matter.

The incident had taken place at a gurdwara in Model Town on Monday, where chairs were set afire by the supporters of Amritpal Singh, a self-styled preacher. The gurdwara management had filed a complaint in this regard on Tuesday, while Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami visited the site the next day.

Ajit Singh Sethi, president, gurdwara management, said, “I also had a word with police commissioner S Boopathi in this regard. Devotees are unhappy with this incident and a letter has been submitted to SGPC president Dhami.”

“We have also sought permission to install chairs and benches again on the gurdwara premises for the convenience of elderly, people with disabilities and pregnant women,” he added.

Deputy commissioner of police Jagmohan Singh, meanwhile, said they were still probing the matter and checking all CCTV footages. “After analysing the facts, the police will act accordingly,” he added.

SGPC to hold meeting today to discuss Jalandhar incident

The SGPC has called a meeting of its dharam prachar committee on Friday to discuss the issue of burning of chairs at Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha in Jalandhar.

SGPC president’s officer on special duty Satbir Singh Dhami said this meeting will be held at Bhattha Sahib gurdwara in Rupnagar.

He said in context with the incident that took place at the Jalandhar gurdwara, a decision will be made during this meeting so that such a situation within the community does not arise in future.