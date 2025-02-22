Jalandhar: Head constable arrested for taking 4,500 bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a head constable, Kulwinder Singh (2153/Commissionerate), posted at Police Station Division-5, Jalandhar, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹4,500. The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested a head constable, Kulwinder Singh (2153/Commissionerate), posted at Police Station Division-5, Jalandhar, for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹ 4,500. (Representational image)

Disclosing this here on Saturday, a VB spokesperson stated that the arrest followed an investigation into an online complaint filed by a resident of Bhargo Camp, Jalandhar on the Chief Minister’s Anti-Corruption Action Line.

The complainant said that a police case had been registered against him at the said police station during which the accused head constable unlawfully retained his mobile phone without any documentation.

The accused demanded ₹10,000 to return the phone and help in the case, besides threatening to file additional charges under cybercrime laws if the demand was not met, the complainant said.

As per the complaint, the accused police personnel had already accepted ₹4,500 via Google Pay and continued to demand the remaining ₹5,500 despite having been transferred to another location. Upon inquiry, the VB found the allegations to be true. Consequently, a case has been registered against Kulwinder Singh under Section 7, 13(2) read with 13(1)(A) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, along with Sections 308(2), 308(3), 316(5), 336(2), 336(3), and 340(2) of the BNS at the VB Police Station, Jalandhar Range. The accused would be presented before the competent court on Sunday, and further investigation into this case was under progress, he added.