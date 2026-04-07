Jalandhar: Masked duo loots ₹6 lakh from PNB branch

Two masked miscreants looted ₹6 lakh from a Punjab National Bank branch on Mithapur Road in broad daylight on Monday. Two masked miscreants looted ₹6 lakh from a Punjab National Bank branch on Mithapur Road in broad daylight on Monday.

The incident happened around 2:30pm when one of the two robbers entered the bank premises and held the woman cashier at gunpoint before fleeing with cash on a scooter.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Manpreet Singh Dhillon said the incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras.

“The footage of which has been procured by the cops. The bank officials told the police that the masked man targeted the woman cashier and held her at gunpoint. They asked her to give all the cash available in the cabin,” Dhillon said.

Police said the accused managed to flee with his accomplice, who was waiting outside the bank on a scooter.

“We have gathered all the technical evidence, including CCTV footage from in and around the crime spot. Four teams have been constituted to trace and arrest the accused,” the DCP said. Additional DCP Rakesh Yadav said the notice has already been issued to the concerned bank, as no guard has been deployed inside the bank.