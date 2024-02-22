 Jalandhar: Pilgrims’ train leaves for Varanasi ahead of Guru Ravidass Jayanti - Hindustan Times
Jalandhar: Pilgrims' train leaves for Varanasi ahead of Guru Ravidass Jayanti

Jalandhar: Pilgrims’ train leaves for Varanasi ahead of Guru Ravidass Jayanti

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Feb 22, 2024 10:44 AM IST

The leaders said that Guru Ravidass had laid out the concept of an ideal society where nobody undergoes suffering of any kind

Punjab local bodies minister Balkar Singh and Member of Parliament Sushil Kumar Rinku flagged off a pilgrims’ train to Varanasi on Wednesday, ahead of the Prakash Purb of Guru Ravidass. The leaders said that Guru Ravidass had laid out the concept of an ideal society where nobody undergoes suffering of any kind. They added that the state government has left no stone unturned to ensure the well-being of the poorest of poor in the society.

Punjab local bodies minister Balkar Singh and Member of Parliament Sushil Kumar Rinku flagged off a pilgrims’ train to Varanasi on Wednesday, ahead of the Prakash Purb of Guru Ravidass. (HT File)
Punjab local bodies minister Balkar Singh and Member of Parliament Sushil Kumar Rinku flagged off a pilgrims’ train to Varanasi on Wednesday, ahead of the Prakash Purb of Guru Ravidass. (HT File)

