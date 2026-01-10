Jalandhar police lodge FIR over ‘doctored’ Atishi video

The Jalandhar commissionerate police on Friday registered an FIR against unidentified persons over the alleged uploading and circulation of an “edited” and “doctored” video clip purportedly showing AAP leader and Delhi assembly leader of opposition Atishi making derogatory remarks about Guru Tegh Bahadur. Atishi, on her part, has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru. (File Photo)

The FIR was lodged at the Cyber Cell police station on the complaint of local AAP leader Iqbal Singh. Police said no accused had been named so far, but the video link shared by Delhi minister Kapil Mishra was downloaded and examined as part of the probe.

According to the police, the complaint alleged that several social media posts carrying a short video clip of Atishi, accompanied by inflammatory captions, had been circulated.

Word ‘Guru’ not used: Forensic report

A police spokesperson said the audio from the clip was sent to the Punjab Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), Mohali, for examination. “As per the forensic report received on Friday, the word ‘Guru’ was not uttered by Atishi in the audio contained in the video clips being circulated on social media. Furthermore, there has been deliberate doctoring of the video to attribute words in the captions that were never spoken by Atishi,” the spokesperson said.

While the police did not officially disclose the sections under which the FIR was registered, a senior officer familiar with the investigation said it had been lodged under provisions of the Information Technology Act for allegedly circulating edited and blasphemous content.

“No accused has been named in the FIR. The role of Kapil Mishra, whose post’s links were shared in the copy of the complaint, is under the scanner,” the officer said.

BJP hits back at AAP

Reacting instantly to the FIR, Kapil Mishra posted on X, accusing the AAP and party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal of attempting to intimidate BJP leaders through “false FIRs”. He maintained that the video was part of the Delhi assembly record and alleged that the Punjab Police were working to cover up the crime committed by the Delhi LoP while leaving aside investigation of crimes in Punjab.

Punjab BJP’s working state president Ashwani Sharma also claimed that the FIR had likely been lodged on the directions of Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, stating that he should focus on controlling the rapidly deteriorating law and order situation in the state instead of misusing the Punjab Police to engage in “sycophancy for his political masters”.

On January 7, a row erupted in the Delhi assembly during the winter session over Atishi’s alleged remarks. On January 8, Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta ordered a forensic examination of the video clip in question.

The issue triggered sharp political reactions in Punjab as well, with the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) expressing strong objections to the alleged remarks and seeking action.

Atishi, on her part, has accused the BJP of indulging in petty politics by dragging the name of the ninth Sikh guru.

BJP, Congress, SAD working to inflame religious sentiments: AAP

The AAP, meanwhile, citing the Punjab Police forensic report, accused the BJP, Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal of circulating a fabricated video to inflame religious sentiments.

The AAP demanded that Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal, Congress leaders Pargat Singh and Sukhpal Singh Khaira, and BJP leader Ashwani Sharma issue a public apology for committing “beadbi” of Guru Sahibs by circulating and endorsing a fabricated video maligning Delhi assembly LoP Atishi, in which she did not use the word “Guru” at all.

It also demanded the immediate termination of the assembly membership of BJP minister Kapil Mishra for circulating the fake video, and called for the suspension of BJP MLAs involved in insulting the Guru Sahibs for at least six months.

In box: Delhi speaker terms FIR breach of assembly privilege

Taking cognisance of the FIR registered by the Punjab Police, Delhi assembly speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday said calling the assembly’s video record “tampered” was against the dignity of the House and amounted to a breach of privilege.

In a statement, Gupta said the video clip at the centre of the controversy was recorded inside the House and was the property of the assembly. “Taking action on such a video and registering an FIR on its basis is a serious issue. A clear case of breach of privilege is made out against the police commissioner of Jalandhar,” he said.

The speaker said the matter had been raised by BJP MLA Abhay Verma and that the House would take cognisance of it. He added that the recording had already been sent to the Delhi State Forensic Science Laboratory following objections raised by the Opposition, and any interference with House records would be dealt with strictly.