Search Search
Saturday, May 31, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jalandhar SI arrested while accepting 30k as bribe

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
May 31, 2025 09:04 AM IST

A VB spokesperson said the cop was arrested following a complaint lodged by a readymade garment shop owner and resident of Saidpur Kalan village in Ajnala tehsil of Amritsar district.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested sub-Inspector (SI) Sukhraj Singh, posted with the Jalandhar CIA staff, red-handed while he was reportedly accepting 30,000 as bribe.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range, and further investigation is underway, he added. (HT File)
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range, and further investigation is underway, he added. (HT File)

A VB spokesperson said the cop was arrested following a complaint lodged by a readymade garment shop owner and resident of Saidpur Kalan village in Ajnala tehsil of Amritsar district.

According to the complaint, SI Sukhraj Singh had arrested the complainant’s son-in-law under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at the division number 1 police station in connection with seizure of 403-gm heroin when he had visited Jalandhar on May 18 to purchase tarpaulins.

“During the remand period, the said SI informed the complainant that his son-in-law’s vehicle and two mobile phones were in his possession but were not listed as case property, assuring their return later. When the complainant visited the police station to collect the vehicle and mobile phones, the accused demanded 50,000 for releasing the same. Later, he agreed to accept 30,000 and the entire conversation was recorded by the complainant,” the spokesperson said.

He informed that after a preliminary verification of the complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the SI was apprehended red-handed while accepting 30,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range, and further investigation is underway, he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jalandhar SI arrested while accepting 30k as bribe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 31, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On