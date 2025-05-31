Jalandhar SI arrested while accepting 30k as bribe

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Friday arrested sub-Inspector (SI) Sukhraj Singh, posted with the Jalandhar CIA staff, red-handed while he was reportedly accepting ₹30,000 as bribe. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station, Jalandhar range, and further investigation is underway, he added. (HT File)

A VB spokesperson said the cop was arrested following a complaint lodged by a readymade garment shop owner and resident of Saidpur Kalan village in Ajnala tehsil of Amritsar district.

According to the complaint, SI Sukhraj Singh had arrested the complainant’s son-in-law under Section 21 of the NDPS Act at the division number 1 police station in connection with seizure of 403-gm heroin when he had visited Jalandhar on May 18 to purchase tarpaulins.

“During the remand period, the said SI informed the complainant that his son-in-law’s vehicle and two mobile phones were in his possession but were not listed as case property, assuring their return later. When the complainant visited the police station to collect the vehicle and mobile phones, the accused demanded ₹50,000 for releasing the same. Later, he agreed to accept ₹30,000 and the entire conversation was recorded by the complainant,” the spokesperson said.

He informed that after a preliminary verification of the complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the SI was apprehended red-handed while accepting ₹30,000 as bribe from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

