Jalandhar to get mayor on Jan 11

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 09, 2025 05:50 AM IST

Jalandhar divisional commissioner Daljit Singh Mangat, issuing directions in this regard, said that the newly elected councillors will be administered oath on Saturday following which the elections for the post of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor will be held.

The elections for the post of mayor and other office-bearers in Jalandhar municipal corporation will be held on January 11.

After emerging as the single largest party with 38 councillors in the Jalandhar municipal corporation elections concluded last month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gained the support of five newly elected councillors of other political outfits to gain a majority in the 85-member house.
After emerging as the single largest party with 38 councillors in the Jalandhar municipal corporation elections concluded last month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gained the support of five newly elected councillors of other political outfits to gain a majority in the 85-member house.

Jalandhar divisional commissioner Daljit Singh Mangat, issuing directions in this regard, said that the newly elected councillors will be administered oath on Saturday following which the elections for the post of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor will be held.

After emerging as the single largest party with 38 councillors in the Jalandhar municipal corporation elections concluded last month, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gained the support of five newly elected councillors of other political outfits to gain a majority in the 85-member house.

Two newly elected Congress councillors along with one from the BJP and two independents pledged support to AAP on Monday.

Two Congress councillors, two independent and two from BJP have formally joined the party in the presence of senior leaders. With this, the Aam Aadmi Party has now achieved the majority figure in the municipal corporation with 45 members by its side.

