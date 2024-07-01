 Jalandhar West bypoll: BJP candidate accuses ‘AAP MLA’ of running betting business - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jalandhar West bypoll: BJP candidate accuses ‘AAP MLA’ of running betting business

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jul 02, 2024 05:52 AM IST

Sheetal Angural, without naming the AAP MLA, said, “I challenge Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to call me for these evidences by July 5 else I will release all these evidences and audio tapes in the media on July 6.”

BJP candidate Sheetal Angural has accused an AAP MLA from Doaba of running an illegal betting and lottery business in Jalandhar. A day after the Aam Aadmi Party levelled corruption charges against him and his family members, Angural went live on social media, claiming that he had documentary and digital evidences against the MLA involved in the illegal businesses in his constituency in connivance with family members of one of the senior AAP leaders.

BJP candidate Sheetal Angural (HT file)
BJP candidate Sheetal Angural (HT file)

The BJP leader didn’t name the MLA, mentioning, “I challenge Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to call me for these evidences by July 5 else I will release all these evidences and audio tapes in the media on July 6.”

Angural, a former AAP legislator, also played a part of an audio tape purportedly of the MLA in which he is talking about a deal of 25 lakh. HT couldn’t verify the veracity of the audio tape.

The bypoll has been necessitated after Sheetal Angural, who was an AAP MLA, resigned after joining the BJP three months ago. His resignation was accepted by Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on May 30.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jalandhar West bypoll: BJP candidate accuses ‘AAP MLA’ of running betting business
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On