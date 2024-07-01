Jalandhar West bypoll: BJP candidate accuses ‘AAP MLA’ of running betting business

BJP candidate Sheetal Angural has accused an AAP MLA from Doaba of running an illegal betting and lottery business in Jalandhar. A day after the Aam Aadmi Party levelled corruption charges against him and his family members, Angural went live on social media, claiming that he had documentary and digital evidences against the MLA involved in the illegal businesses in his constituency in connivance with family members of one of the senior AAP leaders. BJP candidate Sheetal Angural (HT file)

The BJP leader didn’t name the MLA, mentioning, “I challenge Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann to call me for these evidences by July 5 else I will release all these evidences and audio tapes in the media on July 6.”

Angural, a former AAP legislator, also played a part of an audio tape purportedly of the MLA in which he is talking about a deal of ₹25 lakh. HT couldn’t verify the veracity of the audio tape.

The bypoll has been necessitated after Sheetal Angural, who was an AAP MLA, resigned after joining the BJP three months ago. His resignation was accepted by Punjab assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on May 30.