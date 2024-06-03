Jalandhar West MLA Angural writes to speaker for withdrawal of resignation

A day after the Lok Sabha elections, Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural, who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) two months ago, has written to the vidhan sabha speaker urging him to allow him to withdrawn his resignation from the state assembly. Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said a decision would be taken in accordance with the rule book. Jalandhar West MLA Sheetal Angural had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in March, before the Lok Sabha elections.

The MLA said he would continue to expose the AAP government in the assembly without having recognition with any political party.

Angural had tendered his resignation to Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on March 28, a day after he joined the saffron party along with Sushil Kumar Rinku, former AAP MP and BJP candidate from Jalandhar.

Sandhwan, in a communiqué on May 9, had summoned Angural to his office on June 3 for a decision on his resignation. As per information, Angural has written an email to Punjab speaker, apprising him about his decision to withdraw his resignation. Sandhwan confirmed that he had received the request.

MLA Angural said, “I tendered resignation before the notification of the Lok Sabha elections in Punjab, believing that it will be accepted immediately and by-election for Jalandhar West will be held along with parliamentary elections, just like Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.”

About his association with the BJP, he said “It is important for me to save my membership. The decision regarding sharing stage with the BJP will be taken later.” He further said that he didn’t want to put extra financial burden on the Punjab exchequer for organising by-elections in his constituency, therefore he withdrew his resignation. “I will continue as a legislative member of the state assembly and will continue exposing the AAP government in the vidhan sabha without having recognition with any political party,” he said.

Before seeking withdrawal of his resignation, Angural deleted all the posts related to his pictures and videos with BJP leaders from his social media platforms and shunned the ‘Modi Ka Parivar’ tag from his accounts.

It is worth mentioning here that Angural recently filed an anticipatory bail plea in the Punjab and Haryana high court, fearing his arrest in NDPS-related cases, registered by the Jalandhar commissionerate police, but withdrew the petition later.

BJP in the loop, says senior leader

A senior BJP leader said Angural kept the party leadership in the loop before seeking withdrawal of his resignation. “The decision was taken after having discussion with legal teams so that in case of his disqualification, the matter could be contested legally in the court,” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sunil Jakhar said it was democratic right of Sheetal Angural to withdraw his resignation at any point. “He might think that the by-election will cost the state government dear. Moreover, it is his prerogative to whether or not to have association with the BJP,” Jakhar said.

What the rule says

According to the Tenth Schedule to the Constitution, also known as the anti-defection law, a member of a House belonging to any political party shall be disqualified if he voluntarily gives up membership of his party.