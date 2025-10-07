Jalandhar youth missing after boat capsizes in English channel

Arvinder Singh (29), a resident of Bhattnura Lubana village, has been missing since October 1 after a boat carrying illegal immigrants capsized while crossing the English Channel from France to the UK. Arvinder Singh (29), a resident of Bhattnura Lubana village, has been missing since October 1 after a boat carrying illegal immigrants capsized while crossing the English Channel from France to the UK. (HT Photo)

His family said Arvinder had moved to Portugal on a work permit in May and completed his biometric process on September 5. Shortly after, he reportedly came into contact with travel agents who arranged his illegal journey to the UK via the sea route.

The family, unaware of his plans, learned about the incident from another youth from Chohana village in Kapurthala district, who was among the group of immigrants and survived the mishap.

“He last spoke to us on September 29 but didn’t mention anything about travelling by boat,” said his younger brother, Ashwinder Singh.

They found out on October 2 that the boat, carrying nearly 80 people including five other Punjabi youths, had capsized. Four of the five others survived, but Arvinder remains missing.