Monday, Jan 20, 2025
Jalandhar: Gounder gang aide injured in encounter

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jan 20, 2025 07:34 AM IST

The shootout happened when the accused identified as Harpreet Singh, who hails from Jalandhar city, was taken for recovery of weapons by the police and the accused opened fire at the police team, officials added.

A notorious criminal linked with the Vicky Gounder gang suffered bullet injuries during a shootout with Jalandhar Commissionerate police on Sunday, officials said.

Police at the spot where the encounter took place (HT)
The accused Harpreet was arrested on January 15 after his name cropped up during the interrogation of eight accused, who were arrested in December 2024, in an Arms Act case registered at Bharti Camp police station. Three weapons were recovered from the accused, police added.

“In retaliatory firing, Harpreet suffered bullet injuries. Two pistols and 100 grams of heroin were recovered. The accused has more than six cases of extortion, robbery, drugs and attempt to murder registered against him,” the police spokesperson said.

Earlier, the police had arrested two of Harpreet’s aides, Yudhveer Singh and Karanpreet Singh, near the Verka Milk plant here and recovered two illegal weapons.

“During the investigation, both Yudhveer and Karanpreet confessed that they had obtained these illegal weapons from Harpreet Singh,” the spokesperson added.

