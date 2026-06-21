Jalandhar: Gunmen open fire at mobile phone shop after ₹50-lakh extortion threat

Panic gripped the Bhargo Camp area on Saturday afternoon after two unidentified scooter-borne assailants opened fire at a local mobile phone store following an alleged ₹50-lakh extortion demand. According to preliminary reports, the shop owner had recently received threatening calls demanding a protection sum of ₹50 lakh. (HT)

While no injuries were reported in the targeted shooting, owner of the store Ankush Chawla, along with his private security guards chased the assailants, caught one of them and handed him over to the police, while another managed to flee.

According to preliminary reports, the shop owner had recently received threatening calls demanding a protection sum of ₹50 lakh.

The incident comes just a week after scooter-borne assailants opened fire at a readymade garments shop in the Santokhpura area of the city, allegedly after the shop owner received extortion threats demanding ₹50 lakh.

According to the police, the latest incident took place at 4pm when the assailants fired at least three rounds at the main entrance before fleeing. The gunfire shattered the glass windows and doorpanes of the shop.

At the time of the incident, shop owner Ankush Chawla and several workers were present inside the store. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed outside the shop, providing crucial leads for investigators.

Speaking to the police, Chawla alleged that he had been receiving extortion calls from different numbers for the past month, in which the callers were demanding ₹50 lakh.

“I had reported the matter to the police station concerned multiple times, demanding security for me and my workers at the shop but to no avail,” he alleged.

On Saturday, two masked youths came and started firing at his shop before fleeing the spot. Locals somehow managed to nab one of the accused who was riding pillion, Ankush said.

Soon after the incident, senior officers of the Jalandhar commissionerate police reached the spot and started an investigation. Police teams cordoned off the area and began collecting evidence from the crime scene.

Additional deputy commissioner of police Rakesh Kumar Yadav said the police have taken custody of the accused, who is yet to be identified, while multiple teams have been constituted to investigate the case from all angles.

“We have recovered an empty cartridge from the spot. CCTV footage from the shop and nearby areas is being scanned to trace the movement and identity of the accused,” Yadav said.

Investigators suspect the firing may be linked to an extortion racket targeting businessmen.