Jalandhar: VB nabs assistant town planner for demanding 30k bribe

The vigilance bureau (VB) has arrested an assistant town planner (ATP) with the municipal corporation (MC) of Jalandhar for allegedly demanding a bribe of ₹30,000 in exchange for approving files. Sukhdev Vashisht was apprehended following multiple complaints from local stakeholders, who accused him of deliberately delaying file approvals and extorting money from applicants.

Sukhdev Vashisht was apprehended following multiple complaints from local stakeholders, who accused him of deliberately delaying file approvals and extorting money from applicants.

According to a VB spokesperson, despite the approval of 70 per cent of building maps in the area, Vashisht refused to clear certain files unless bribes were paid.

“A complainant reported that Vashisht demanded ₹30,000 from an applicant to process his application,” the VB spokesperson said.

“To intimidate applicants, he apparently threatened them to seal buildings during inspections. He also reportedly claimed that he was not afraid of any potential transfer,” the spokesperson added. After preliminary investigation, the VB registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act against Vashisht and arrested him. “The investigation is on to assess the extent of corruption,” the VB spokesperson said.

On Wednesday, the VB teams conducted raids at the municipal corporation’s town planning branch and confiscated files pertaining to permissions given for change of land use, notices issued to commercial and residential units to pay their pending dues and authorisation granted to residential colonies and development of commercial hubs in Jalandhar Central and West constituencies in the past two years.

An MC official, seeking anonymity, said Vashisht is close to key political leaders and enjoys their patronage in carrying out alleged corrupt practices.