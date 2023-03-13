Jammu and Kashmir admn seeks suggestions from public on property tax

Under pressure from locals and leaders of almost all the political parties in J&K, the administration has now sought suggestions from the people about the proposed property tax that will be imposed in the UT from April 1. JKPCC workers being detained during a protest march against the Adani Group, property tax, Aptech JKSSB scam, and delayed elections in Jammu and Kashmir, in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

The decision to impose property tax received backlash from the public, trade bodies and top leaders of the mainstream political parties. On Friday, Jammu traders observed a shutdown against property tax, while the Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries asked the government to shelve the property tax till the economy of J&K recovers.

In the all-party meeting held in Jammu under the leadership of NC president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday, the leaders expressed anguish over the new tax.

The government is already trying to allay the fears of people, however, the majority of people remain unconvinced. With the new notice, the government is now trying to gather fresh feedback about the property tax from residents.

“Any suggestions/ comments in this regard are welcome and may be sent to the housing & urban development department at the email address housingudd9@gmail.com within 10 days,” reads the government notification.

The notice further said that UT of Jammu & Kashmir is levying property tax on residential houses/apartments, commercial establishments, within the municipal areas from April 1.

“The government should have sought suggestions first before the order about the property tax, was issued,” said Mohammad Shafi, a social worker. “Nobody is against tax but the J&K has been in turmoil from last three decades. People here need time to become economically stable.”

Even many BJP leaders are opposing the decision to impose the property tax. From last three weeks, the officials of the J&K government, including Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, has been trying to educate people in the UT about importance of the property tax and its benefits. Even government issued the tax rates imposed in J&K comparing the rates with other neighbouring states.

KCCI general secretary Faiz Ahmad Bakshi said that though the course economy of UT is settling back on track to normalcy where it deserves material support to sustain rather than imposition of taxes. “So, it is not well placed for the people to bear any additional burden which could add to the miseries and lead to unrest. The tax on property was tried to be imposed in the past also but had had to be withdrawn for obvious reasons.”

Withdraw property tax notification first, hold discussions with stakeholders: NC

JAMMU: National Conference provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta on Monday demanded that the LG administration must first and foremost withdraw property tax notification and then hold meaningful discussions with elected representatives of local bodies and stakeholders.

He accused the government of only misleading and befooling the innocent people of Jammu and Kashmir in the garb of seeking suggestions from people just to cover up its failure to follow due process of law in imposing property tax.

Gupta while addressing a party workers meeting at border village Seer Balah in Suchetgarh constituency lambasted the administration led by LG of having miserably failed on all fronts.

He said that the government at the centre had been parroting that the places having tourism potential in J&K will be developed as per the international standards but nothing is visible on ground in this border areas which having solid potential of tourism and require attention from the Govt to develop the infrastructure.