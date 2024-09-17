Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections: Candidates make final push as campaigning for Phase 1 ends

Campaigning for the 24 assembly segments for Phase 1 of Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, slated to be held on September 18, ended on Monday. While Union home minister Amit Shah held two rallies in Jammu division, former chief ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti held rallies in Doda, Anantnag and Pulwama districts. (HT File)

Top leaders of all the major political parties held rallies and programmes in various parts of J&K, making a last attempt before polling to woo voters.

While Union home minister Amit Shah held two rallies in Jammu division, former chief ministers Ghulam Nabi Azad, Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti held rallies in Doda, Anantnag and Pulwama districts.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah addressed a rally in Pampore in Pulwama district and sought votes for NC candidate Hasnain Masoodi. “There has been overwhelming response of people in road shows, rallies and programs of NC. We hope when on Wednesday people will vote big chunk of votes will go to NC,” Omar Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of rally in Pampore.

He said that it’s a different election. “Elections are held after 10 years, first time we are in elections when J&K is UT and Ladakh is not our part. Also this time some parties are participating which were staying away from voting. So this is different elections compared to past,” he said adding that the AIP led by Engineer Rashid and Jamaat e Islami are being getting dictation from somewhere else.

Former CM & DPAP chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad, while addressing a road show in Doda, made a fervent appeal for unity and urged an end to the decades-long practice of false slogan politics in Jammu & Kashmir.

Azad criticised political parties, that for years have raised empty slogans leading to the loss of countless lives and stalling the region’s development. “Today, the people of Jammu & Kashmir are not asking for slogans; they are asking for free ration, reliable electricity, employment opportunities, quality education and better healthcare. These are the pressing needs of the hour,” he said adding that the time has changed. “We must realise that these slogans are only meant to benefit those who want to grab power and once in power, they do nothing for the people.”

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also addressed a rally in Seer Anantnag and asked voters to compare work of PDP with the NC which ruled J&K for decades. “They even introduced draconian laws when Omar was foreign minister in Vajpayee’s cabinet.”

J&K’s BJP election in-charge Ram Madhav also attended programme of BJP candidate in Nikas Pulwama and Shopian and told people to vote for BJP. “Which ever government comes to power will be part of BJP and the Congress is following NC in J&K which wants restoration of Article 370 and release of terrorists from jails which would never happen.”

High level security arrangements in place

Meanwhile, high level security arrangements have been made across the J&K, especially in those constituencies which will go to polls on Wednesday, including the districts of south Kashmir, Kishtwar and Doda, where polling will be held in the first phase.

“Elaborate security arrangements have been made by paramilitary forces and J&K Police for the first phase of elections on September 18. Multi-level arrangements are in place around the polling stations and strong rooms. The forces have already started doing area domination of the places going to polls,” inspector general of police VK Birdhi said, adding that deployment of security will be made as per the directions of Election Commission of India.