Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls: Poonch DEO visits polling stations on LoC

In run up to assembly polls, Poonch district election officer (DEO) Vikas Kundal on Monday conducted an extensive tour of polling stations located along the Line of Control (LoC) and discussed contingency plans with security officials to ensure the safety of voters and polling staff. Kundal visited government high school Mangnar, Government Middle School, Jhullas, Government Higher Secondary School, Jhullas and Government Middle School, Salotri. He also visited few polling stations which have been set up across the border fence. (HT Photo)

Accompanied by senior officials from the district administration and education department, the DEO inspected many schools where polling stations have been set up for the upcoming assembly elections.

Kundal emphasised the importance of creating a conducive environment for voters to exercise their democratic right freely and fairly. He also assessed the infrastructure and facilities available at polling stations.

He examined the accessibility for differently-abled voters, availability of basic amenities such as electricity, water supply and provision of sanitation. Special attention was given to ensuring proper seating arrangements and separate queues for senior citizens and persons with disabilities.

The DEO interacted with school staff to get feedback on any specific requirements or concerns related to the polling process in these border areas.

The DEO also reviewed the security arrangements at these locations and the condition of bunkers, where alternative arrangements for the polling has been done in case of any urgency or cross border firing. He discussed contingency plans with security officials to ensure the safety of voters and polling staff.