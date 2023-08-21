Congress continues protest against smart meters

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla on Monday slammed the BJP-led central government, saying its “hollow policies” have resulted in increasing the sufferings of the people. He criticised the BJP for hoodwinking public opinion by raking up residuary and emotive issues to divert the attention from its failures on all fronts. Bhalla while leading another protest against smart electricity meters, inflated bills and proposed pre-paid billing system at Khatika Talab said that BJP has nothing to offer to the people and therefore it has been shying away from focusing on the core issues. Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee working president Raman Bhalla while leading another protest against smart electricity meters, inflated bills and proposed pre-paid billing system at Khatika Talab said that BJP has nothing to offer to the people and therefore it has been shying away from focusing on the core issues. (Representational image)

Sabha leads protest at Sarore toll plaza

JAMMU : Over 2,000 people led by the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) staged a protest at Sarore toll plaza on Jammu-Pathankot national highway and partially damaged two collection booths in stone pelting on Monday afternoon. YRS spearheading the agitation has been demanding immediate roll back of the Sarore toll plaza. Led by YRS president Vikram Singh and his predecessor Happy Singh, the angry people shouted slogans against the BJP leaders and LG Manoj Sinha for levying what they called “Jazia” in the name of toll tax without any facilities. During the protest, traffic movement remained disrupted for nearly three hours on the highway.

7 SMC Congress corporators join DPAP

Srinagar : Seven corporators of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) from Congress in Srinagar merged with the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) under the leadership of Shafat Gaffar in presence of chairman DPAP Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday. The DPAP in a statement said the counsellors resolved to carry on the party agenda and said that if any political party can take the people out of prevailing chaos, that is DPAP. “We have resolved to repose our faith and trust in Ghulam Nabi Azad who as a chief minister in past have proven his capacity of serving people with integrity and honesty,” said counsellor Shafat Gaffar.