Jammu and Kashmir: Lone flays Omar over his speech during digital inaugural of rail to Srinagar

Peoples Conference chairman and legislator from Handwara, Sajjad Lone criticised the J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah for praising BJP and the Prime Minister Modi after criticising them during polls last year. Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone (File)

Sajjad Lone said that CM Omar gave series of interviews claiming that BJP has done nothing and now he is singing praises for PM Modi and BJP.

“If facelessness had a face, our chief minister’s face comes to my mind. If facelessness had a voice the speech of our CM at the digital inaugural ceremony of the rail to Srinagar comes to my mind. The same CM sahib who gave interview after interview saying the BJP has done nothing. And he uses the word highways in many interviews,’ Sajjad Lone wrote on X.

He termed the new development as a fixed match between BJP and Omar Abdullah.

“And look how he was singing praises in honour of the BJP PM. For me it is believable. I always knew that it is a fixed match. In the election period the BJP was attacking them on a daily basis to make them look credible in the eyes of the Kashmiri people. And how long will BJP decide who we will vote for. When will our voters mature,” he wrote.

Interestingly, during elections Omar Abdullah and other leaders described Sajjad Lone and his party as B team of BJP and Lone as “younger brother” of PM Modi.

“So the prize for facelessness goes to our CM. And the prize for shamelessness goes to those so called intellectuals, so called opinion makers who probably being a part of the fixed match created an environment — where the present CM enjoyed a monopoly to paint all his rivals with the BJP brush. And these so called intellectuals opinion makers came on social media and other forums facilitating the “All others are BJP” discourse,” Lone said.