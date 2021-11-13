Jammu and Kashmir records 181 new Covid cases, highest in over 2 months

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded the highest daily Covid count in 52 days after 181 fresh cases were reported. The infection count six of the total 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir went into double digits after months, an official health bulletin revealed.

Except for 204 Covid cases on September 22, the union territory had recorded fewer daily cases than Saturday’s in August, September, October and November 1-12.

Of the total cases, 155 Covid cases were reported in Kashmir valley while Jammu division saw 26 infections.

Kashmir reported 44 Covid cases in summer capital Srinagar, 43 in northern district of Baramulla, 23 in central Budgam district, 17 in northern border district of Kupwara and 11 in north-eastern Ganderbal. Jammu district recorded 16 cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active Covid cases at 626 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 240 and 136 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in Jammu and Kashmir was 95 with active positive cases reaching 1,450.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 77,138 vaccine doses were administered, taking overall doses administered in the Jammu and Kashmir to 1.574 crore.