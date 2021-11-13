Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir records 181 new Covid cases, highest in over 2 months
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir records 181 new Covid cases, highest in over 2 months

The Covid case count six of the total 20 districts in Jammu and Kashmir went into double digits after several months, an official health bulletin revealed.
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid testing in Jammu. (ANI File)
A healthcare worker collects a swab sample of a woman for Covid testing in Jammu. (ANI File)
Published on Nov 13, 2021 10:55 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded the highest daily Covid count in 52 days after 181 fresh cases were reported. The infection count six of the total 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir went into double digits after months, an official health bulletin revealed.

Except for 204 Covid cases on September 22, the union territory had recorded fewer daily cases than Saturday’s in August, September, October and November 1-12.

Of the total cases, 155 Covid cases were reported in Kashmir valley while Jammu division saw 26 infections.

Kashmir reported 44 Covid cases in summer capital Srinagar, 43 in northern district of Baramulla, 23 in central Budgam district, 17 in northern border district of Kupwara and 11 in north-eastern Ganderbal. Jammu district recorded 16 cases.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active Covid cases at 626 followed by Baramulla and Budgam districts with 240 and 136 active cases respectively.

The number of patients who were cured in Jammu and Kashmir was 95 with active positive cases reaching 1,450.

The government’s daily health bulletin also said that 77,138 vaccine doses were administered, taking overall doses administered in the Jammu and Kashmir to 1.574 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 13, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out