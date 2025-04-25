Jammu and Kashmir: Security beefed up at Vaishno Devi Shrine

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, security has been beefed up at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. On an average, 30,000 to 35,000 pilgrims visit the cave shrine during lean days and the footfall goes up to 45,000 to 50,000 pilgrims during Navratri festival. (File)

Reasi senior superintendent of police Paramvir Singh said, “We have upped the security and we are on an alert. We are doing everything within available resources including random checking to ensure foolproof security.”

According to an estimate, 11,000 ponywallas, palanquin owners and pithuwallas, ferry pilgrims to the cave shrine and back to Ban Ganga. While Katra sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Piyush Dhotra issued them registration cards, verification of their credentials was done by police and the staff of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

“There are around 11,000 pithuwallas, ponywallas and palanquin owners. Their registration is done on yearly basis after we get clearance from the CID, who check their credentials and conduct a thorough verification,” said the SDM. He informed that wherever CID finds adverse reports against the applicant, the application is outrightly rejected.

“Apart from a tough verification process, there is a robust mechanism in place on the tracks. The shrine board staff along with police and CRPF ensure proper security and regulate the pilgrimage. All due care is taken,” he said.

The shrine board has installed CCTV cameras on vantage points along the tracks and at Bhawan. The security is being looked after by CRPF and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Two pony service operators booked

Meanwhile, in a crackdown against unauthorised service providers and impersonators on the Vaishno Devi track, Reasi police on Thursday registered two separate FIRs under relevant sections against two men, who were fraudulently operating as pony service providers.

During routine patrolling near Geeta Mata Mandir, Bathing Ghat-2, a man claiming to be Puran Singh was stopped by the police and asked to produce his authorised pony service license.

“On verification, the photograph on the card did not match the individual. Upon further scrutiny, his Aadhaar card revealed his true identity as Manir Hussain, son of Mohammad Musa of Jhandi in Thakrakote tehsil of Reasi district. The impersonator was found to be misusing someone else’s authorised card to illegally operate on the Vaishno Devi track,” said a police officer.

Accordingly, FIR number 111/2025 under sections 319/223 of the BNS was registered at Katra police station and investigations taken up.

In another incident near Ban Ganga bridge, a person identified as Sahil Khan, son of Shah Mohammad of Kotli in Akhnoor was found operating a pony (mule) without any valid authorisation. “Upon inquiry, he admitted to having no registered pony card in his name, thus violating SDM orders and operating unlawfully. In this regard, FIR number 112/2025 under section 223 of BNS was registered against him at Katra police station,” police added.

He said that strict surveillance, patrolling and verification drives will continue to prevent such unlawful and potentially dangerous activities to pre-empt any sabotage.

“We urge all service providers to carry vaild authorisation cards and also call upon pilgrims and locals to report any suspicious activity they observe, to the nearest police personnel,” he added.