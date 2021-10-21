Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir: Work on Tawi barrage to be completed in 10 months
chandigarh news

Jammu and Kashmir: Work on Tawi barrage to be completed in 10 months

The administrative council, which met in Srinagar under the chairmanship of Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the revised project at an additional cost of 73.34 crore
The under-construction Tawi barrage in Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
The under-construction Tawi barrage in Jammu and Kashmir. (HT Photo)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 06:39 AM IST
Copy Link
By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved the revised project for the construction of balance works of Tawi barrage, popularly called Artificial Lake, at an estimated cost of 73.34 crore.

The administrative council, which met in Srinagar on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, approved the revised project. Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisers to the LG, Arun Kumar Mehta, chief secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, principal secretary to the LG attended the meeting.

The proposed gated barrage on Tawi is one of the three subprojects of the prestigious artificial lake project that which was conceptualised to give a boost to regional tourism in Jammu by creating recreational activities like boating and water sports, besides enhancing the overall aesthetic look of the city.

The other two subprojects, viz Tawi river development project and beautification and creation of tourist facilities are to executed by the housing and urban development department and tourism department, respectively..

The project was originally sanctioned in the financial year 2010-11 at a cost of 70.00 crore by dovetailing funds from various sources.

However, the project was stalled on account of contractor’s inactivity for seven years leading to cancellation of awarded tender and related cost escalation.

“The administrative council has sanctioned the revised project which will be completed within 10 months of allotment through e-tendering at an estimated cost of 131.53 crore which includes the additional grant of 73.34 crore and already incurred expenditure of 58.19 crore,” said an official spokesperson.

On completion, the project will promote water recreation and sporting facilities besides boosting commercial activities around the artificial lake which in turn create employment opportunities for locals and attract tourists to Jammu city.

A whopping 60 crore of tax payers’ money has been spent so far in the past 12 years since it was conceived in 2009.

On May 31 this year, J&K administration headed by LG Manoj Sinha had again set a timeline for the completion of the protracted project.

Pertinently, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had engaged the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, for detailed assessment of works already executed on Tawi Barrage Project and to give expert advice on the completion of leftover work and recommend measures required to be taken to prevent erosion of the embankments and suggest required flood protection works.

Under the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) a Portuguese firm — Aqualogus — was also assigned the task of conducting morphology study of Tawi so that effective measures can be taken for flood protection.

Last year in February, the general administration department had issued an order sanctioning constitution of a panel to probe lapses and fixing responsibility into the poor execution of the contract.

A three-member panel of officers, headed by principal secretary Rohit Kansal, was given the task to probe the matter and submit a report to the government in a month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 21, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out