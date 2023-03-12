Jammu bandh against property tax evokes mixed response

A day-long strike called by a traders’ body against the imposition of property tax evoked a mixed response in Jammu on Saturday with lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha saying people are wise and understand the situation very well. Youngsters play cricket in a street during the Jammu bandh on Saturday. (PTI)

While shops and other commercial outlets remained closed throughout the day, commercial transport, including minibuses and auto-rickshaws, plied normally in Jammu.

The call for day-long shutdown was given by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) and endorsed by Yuva Rajput Sabha and Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association (Jammu), besides major parties such as the National Conference, Congress, PDP, Apni Party, AAP, Democratic Azad Party, Panthers Party, Shiva Sena, and Bajrang Dal.

However, All J&K Transport Welfare Association stayed away from it on the grounds that they were not taken on board by the JCCI and were not duly informed about the bandh.

Work in the high court and other subordinate courts was also affected as lawyers abstained themselves from courts. Activists of Yuva Rajput Sabha took out a peaceful march from Bohri to Talab Tillo on the outskirts of the city and dispersed after being stopped by the police.

The J&K administration had recently notified the imposition of property tax in municipal areas from April 1.

When asked about Jammu bandh, LG Sinha said, “The people of J&K are wise and intelligent. They understand the situation very well.”

On the meeting convened by NC president Farooq Abdullah, Sinha said, “I believe we have not left any scope for them on such issues. The interests of the people of J&K have been given top priority while framing the property tax policy.”

He again cited that the tax fixed was one-tenth of what is being paid by people in Shimla, Ambala, and Dehradun.

“We have issued toll-free numbers and sought suggestions from the public. If there is a need for any relief, we will definitely give it to the public,” he said, adding his doors are open for dialogue on the issue.

On the protests by job aspirants over hiring of a previously blacklisted company for conducting computer-based written tests, he said, “The issue is subjudice and the Constitution does not permit me to speak on it.”