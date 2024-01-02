Jammu: CBI chargesheets 15 in JE paper leak case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed a chargesheet against 15, including a former assistant sub-inspector of J&K Police, two former CRPF constables, a former sepoy of the army and a government teacher, in a case related to irregularities in written examination for the post of junior engineer in the jal shakti department, officials said. The investigation included analysis of technical data, bank accounts, toll data and examination of more than 100 witnesses (HT File)

CBI had registered a case on January 9 last year. The exams in question were conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

Following a public outcry over gross irregularities in the written exams, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha had cancelled the process and requested the CBI to probe the allegations.

“It was found that private person entered into conspiracy with other accused. In the conspiracy, an employee of a printing press allegedly stole the question paper of JE (civil) examination and handed it over to the private person,” a CBI spokesperson said.

“The private person contacted other accused to solicit candidates for sale of leaked question paper. It was also alleged that the candidates were taken to Haryana’s Panchkula and provided the question papers in lieu of money,” he added.

The investigation included analysis of technical data, bank accounts, toll data and examination of more than 100 witnesses.

On December 8, 2022, Jammu and Kashmir high court had ordered cancellation of the examinations conducted by the JKSSB for JE (civil) and sub-inspector of the J&K Police.