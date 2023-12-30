close_game
Jammu: Chargesheet against Nagpur man in 1.70-cr food grain fraud

Jammu: Chargesheet against Nagpur man in 1.70-cr food grain fraud

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Dec 31, 2023 05:52 AM IST

The accused was identified as Parvin Kumar Ninawe of Nagpur in Maharashtra; he had cheated and duped Suresh Gupta, proprietor of Shona Trust Corporation of ₹1.70 crores

The crime branch Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday filed a chargesheet against a resident of Maharashtra for allegedly cheating a Jammu-based businessman of 1.70 crore on the pretext of supplying food grains in 2019, an official said.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused was identified as Parvin Kumar Ninawe of Nagpur in Maharashtra. He was booked in a case FIR number 45/2019 under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

He had cheated and duped Suresh Gupta, proprietor of Shona Trust Corporation of 1.70 crore.

“The complainant made payment of 3.11 crore to the accused from time-to-time but the latter supplied food grains worth 1.41 crore to him and the remaining amount was neither returned nor any food grains were supplied by him,” said an official spokesperson.

“The accused also issued a cheque for an amount to 60 lakh to the complainant out of the pending amount of 1,69,54,742 but it was dishonoured by the bank authorities,” he added.

During the course of investigation, all material evidence in the form of documentary record was collected from concerned quarters besides statements of complainant and witnesses were recorded and the offences under Section 420 of the IPC were established against the accused.

Accordingly, a chargesheet was presented before the court of law.

