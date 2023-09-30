Jammu: Cop held for killing brother over land dispute in Doda

A special police officer (SPO) on Saturday killed his elder brother over land dispute in Gandoh area of Doda district, said officials. HT Image

The deceased was identified as Ishtiyaq Ahmad, 56, a teacher by profession.

Doda district SSP Abdul Qayoom said, “SPO Imtiyaz Ahmad, aged around 38 years, had some dispute over ancestral land with his real elder brother Ishtiyaq Ahmad, a teacher. This morning the former had some arguments with the latter over cutting grass and in a fit of rage attacked the latter on his head with a stick causing him grievous injuries.”

The victim died on his way to a hospital in Doda district.

Gandoh SHO inspector Vikram Singh said, “We have arrested the accused SPO. The FIR has now been converted into Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code from Section 307.”

