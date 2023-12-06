Jammu: Couple charge sheeted for duping woman of 6 lakh

The crime branch of Jammu on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against a couple for cheating woman of ₹6 lakh on the pretext of getting her allotted a plot of the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) in Jammu. HT Image

The couple, Jameel Anjum and his wife Sana Mir of Narain Mohalla in Jammu city, promised a JDA plot at Channi Rama to complainant Tripta Charak of Afghana mohalla. The complaint alleged in her complaint that the accused took an amount of ₹6 lakh from her through cheques.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

“To pay ₹6 lakhs to Anjum, the complainant had availed a personal loan, for which she had to pay ₹3.47 lakh interest to the bank. The accused had induced the complainant by claiming himself to be the public relation officer of a cabinet minister, in October, 2013,” said the spokesperson.

However, the accused neither arranged a JDA plot for her nor refunded the money taken from her as an advance amount.

“Prima-facie allegations were substantiated and accordingly a charge sheet was produced before a court of law. Anjum’s wife Sana Mir had taken the money from the complainant and hence she was also a party in the crime,” he added.

Anjum is a habitual offender and is involved in four other criminal cases. A case under Sections 420, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code was registered against the accused and a 214 page chargesheet was filed before a court for judicial determination, said an official spokesperson.