Jammu deputy CM seeks probe into ‘selective’ anti-encroachment drive

Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday assured strict action against officials involved in the demolition of a social media journalist’s house, asserting that the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) must clarify “on whose instructions” the operation was carried out. He urged Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to order an inquiry into the “selective” anti-encroachment drive. Deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday assured strict action against officials involved in the demolition of a social media journalist’s house

“We request the lieutenant governor to order an inquiry into the high-handed action against the poor family of a journalist,” Choudhary said after meeting the affected family. “The inquiry is a must, as the action was not taken as per the instructions of the chief minister who is in charge of the department, even as its vice-chancellor is appointed by the L-G.”

The JDA had demolished the house on Thursday during an anti-encroachment drive in Transport Nagar. The family, including journalist Arfaz Ahmed Daing, claimed they had lived there for 40 years and received no prior notice.

A political blame game has since erupted. Chief minister Omar Abdullah said his government was unaware of the demolition, while former J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina denied that the LG administration had ordered the action.

Choudhary, who visited Daing’s family to express solidarity, reiterated, “Chief minister Omar Abdullah never supported actions driven by revenge. The government follows the constitution and respects the work of journalists.” He added, “Therefore, the JDA must clarify whose instructions they followed.”

“You cannot silence the voice of a journalist. He has a right to speak and publish his views. Any attempt to silence journalists weakens democratic institutions,” he said. Calling the demolition deeply distressing for the family, he stressed that those responsible “often fail to understand the impact of such actions.”

The deputy chief minister assured an impartial probe to fix responsibility for the “unwarranted action” that led to the demolition in Narwal.

AIP praises family for donating land to journalist

AIP state secretary Sheikh Ashiq hailed Kuldeep Sharma and his daughter Taniya Sharma for donating five marlas of ancestral land to journalist Arfaz Ahmad Daing, whose house was recently demolished in Jammu. Calling the gesture “a shining example of brotherhood and humanity,” he said the father–daughter duo had set a moral example at a time when compassion was needed most. Ashiq noted that while the government should have supported the displaced family, “it was a common man who came forward.” He added that the act reflected the true spirit of Jammu & Kashmir, where communities stand together beyond religion.