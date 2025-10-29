Jammu division gets 82% of social category certificates in J&K in 2 years: Official data

The Jammu and Kashmir government has released data of the total number of social category certificates issued in the past two years revealing Jammu division received 82% of the total certificates issued in the Union territory.

The data was provided by the J&K revenue department in the legislative assembly in response to a written question by People’s Democratic Party legislator Waheed Para.

Of the 8,21,755 total certificates issued in the past two years, including SC, ST, OBC, EWS, RBA, ALC, and other categories, 6,76,670 certificates have been issued in 10 districts of the Jammu division while Kashmir’s 10 districts got 1,45,085 certificates.

While taking to X, Pulwama MLA Para said that the data has shown a stark regional imbalance in the issuance of social category certificates over the past two years.

The data shows that 99.3% of Scheduled Caste (SC) certificates were issued in Jammu, while the Kashmir region accounted for just 0.67%. Similarly, 87.2% of Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates were distributed in Jammu, against 12.7% in Kashmir.

In the OBC category, Jammu got 56.6% certificates while Kashmir received 43.4%. Similarly 88.5% of Economically Weaker Sections certificates went to Jammu while 11.4% to Kashmir. Actual Line of Control certificates were issued 85.2% in Jammu 85.2% and 14.7% of the total in Kashmir.

However, in Residents of Backward Areas (RBA) certificates Jammu got 32.9% of RBA certificates while Kashmir received 67.1%. “These figures lay bare a stark regional disparity in the distribution of social category certificates, exposing a grave breach of fairness, equality, merit and administrative impartiality at the very core of J&K’s welfare framework. This is precisely why we have been calling for the rationalisation of the reservation policy, strictly in proportion to the population,” Para said on X.

Even in the Jammu division, there is a stark difference among its various districts.

Jammu district received the highest of 29,445 SC certificates while Poonch got the lowest of 31 SC certificates. Similarly in Rajouri district, the highest of 3,00,690 ST certificates were issued and the lowest of 930 ST certificates were issued in Ramban.

The new reservation policy, introduced by lieutenant governor-led administration, before the assembly elections early last year, has been a major issue of concern in J&K with open merit students protesting continuously and demanding a relook over the issue. The policy had squeezed the general category to 40%, which form the majority of the population, and increased reservation for reserved categories to 60%.

After the elections, there were widespread demands for reversing the reservation policy in recruitment and admissions prompting the Omar Abdullah-led govt to form a three member cabinet sub-committee. The sub committee on reservation submitted its report earlier this month which was accepted by the cabinet, chief minister Omar Abdullah had said.

“Let the cabinet memo be finalised... It is a matter of days that the lieutenant governor signs the cabinet memo, and all information will be put before the people, “ he had said.