Jammu divisional commissioner notifies landline number for pending cases of militancy-affected victims

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday notified a landline number for assistance and redressal of pending cases of militancy-affected victims and disbursement of benefits under SRO-43. The landline number 0191-2478995 has been notified for the purpose. (File)

The landline number 0191-2478995 has been notified for the purpose.

Last Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said a special cell will be set up to address the concerns of victims of Pakistan-backed terrorists and directed deputy commissioners and SSPs to reopen cases that were deliberately buried and ensure jobs to the next of kin on priority.

After chairing a high-level meeting to discuss issues concerning families whose members were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, Sinha had posted on X: “Directed DCs and SSPs to reopen cases deliberately buried and file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to next of kin on priority.”