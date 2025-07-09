Search
Wednesday, Jul 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Jammu divisional commissioner notifies landline number for pending cases of militancy-affected victims

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Published on: Jul 09, 2025 05:10 AM IST

Last Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said a special cell will be set up to address the concerns of victims of Pakistan-backed terrorists and directed deputy commissioners and SSPs to reopen cases that were deliberately buried and ensure jobs to the next of kin on priority

Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday notified a landline number for assistance and redressal of pending cases of militancy-affected victims and disbursement of benefits under SRO-43.

The landline number 0191-2478995 has been notified for the purpose. (File)
The landline number 0191-2478995 has been notified for the purpose. (File)

The landline number 0191-2478995 has been notified for the purpose.

Last Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said a special cell will be set up to address the concerns of victims of Pakistan-backed terrorists and directed deputy commissioners and SSPs to reopen cases that were deliberately buried and ensure jobs to the next of kin on priority.

After chairing a high-level meeting to discuss issues concerning families whose members were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, Sinha had posted on X: “Directed DCs and SSPs to reopen cases deliberately buried and file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to next of kin on priority.”

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jammu divisional commissioner notifies landline number for pending cases of militancy-affected victims
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On