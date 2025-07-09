Jammu divisional commissioner notifies landline number for pending cases of militancy-affected victims

Last Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha said a special cell will be set up to address the concerns of victims of Pakistan-backed terrorists and directed deputy commissioners and SSPs to reopen cases that were deliberately buried and ensure jobs to the next of kin on priority
Jammu divisional commissioner Ramesh Kumar on Tuesday notified a landline number for assistance and redressal of pending cases of militancy-affected victims and disbursement of benefits under SRO-43.
The landline number 0191-2478995 has been notified for the purpose.
After chairing a high-level meeting to discuss issues concerning families whose members were killed by Pakistan-backed terrorists, Sinha had posted on X: “Directed DCs and SSPs to reopen cases deliberately buried and file an FIR and ensure jobs are provided to next of kin on priority.”
