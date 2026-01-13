Jammu is inseparable part of J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Flaying BJP’s demand of making Jammu a separate state, National Conference president and former chief minister Farooq Abdullah on Monday said “Jammu is inseparable part of Jammu and Kashmir”. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah visits the Narwal Sabzi Mandi, in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)

Responding to media queries during a visit to Narwal Fruit and Vegetable Mandi here, Abdullah opposed any demand of making Jammu a separate state.

“Jammu is inseparable part of Jammu and Kashmir. Neither Jammu nor Kashmir can be separated from each other. It is just a political statement. Jammu is head and Kashmir its body. They can’t be separated,” he said.

BJP leader and MLA Jammu north, Sham Lal Sharma, had vociferously raked up the demand of making Jammu a separate state.

Sharma’s statement had already been criticised by CM Omar Abdullah.

On restoration of statehood to J&K, NC chief said that it will also come gradually. “There is no need to worry.. just have patience. It will also come,” he said.

On regularization of daily wagers, he said, “There are 60,000 daily wagers. We have to think about them and I think the work is being done for them.”

Earlier, he reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the development of Jammu as a prominent business hub in north India, highlighting the region’s emerging potential.

His remarks came during an interactive session with the representatives of the Fruit Mandi Association of Narwal, who expressed their concerns and suggestions regarding the growth of the local fruit business.

The key concerns raised by the association included the urgent renewal of lease deeds with shopkeepers, the need for the upgradation of the park adjacent to the Mandi, and the expansion of the Mandi to meet global standards. The association emphasised the importance of improving basic civic amenities such as roads, parking facilities, sanitation, and waste management systems. They also called for better infrastructure to support the industry, including reliable electricity for processing and storage facilities.

In addition to the immediate issues, the association outlined several long-term goals aimed at enhancing the fruit business in Jammu. These included the establishment of post-harvest and quality control units, the introduction of controlled atmosphere (CA) storage units to preserve fruit quality and extend shelf life, and the installation of hi-tech grading lines and portable graders to standardize the produce.

Abdullah assured the representatives that he would take up their concerns with the concerned ministers and departments to ensure prompt and effective action.