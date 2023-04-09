Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Jammu and Kashmir reports 64 fresh Covid cases, one death

Jammu and Kashmir reports 64 fresh Covid cases, one death

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Apr 09, 2023 10:30 PM IST

Following the uptick in cases, Jammu and Kashmir’s health authorities reported one Covid-19-related death on Sunday while 64 fresh infections were also recorded. Officials in a health bulletin said that the death was reported in Jammu division with 24 fresh cases there and 40 in Kashmir division.

Following the uptick in cases, Jammu and Kashmir’s health authorities reported one Covid-19-related death on Sunday while 64 fresh infections were also recorded.

College students and NGO members distribute masks among children at a programme in a slum, in Jammu, on Sunday. Twenty patients recovered, prompting the active Covid cases to reach 392 of which 250 of them are in Kashmir and 142 in Jammu division. (PTI)
College students and NGO members distribute masks among children at a programme in a slum, in Jammu, on Sunday. Twenty patients recovered, prompting the active Covid cases to reach 392 of which 250 of them are in Kashmir and 142 in Jammu division. (PTI)

Officials in a health bulletin said that the death was reported in Jammu division with 24 fresh cases there and 40 in Kashmir division. Two more deaths have already been reported earlier this month.

The highest 19 cases were reported in Jammu, eight in Pulwama, six each in Budgam and Kulgam and four each in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts.

Twenty patients recovered, prompting the active cases to reach 392 of which 250 of them are in Kashmir and 142 in Jammu division.

The bulletin said that 3,293 Covid tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Since the pandemic started, overall cases in J&K have reached 4,80,173 and the death toll to 4,788.

The union territory has recorded a slight increase in Covid cases this month with 77 on Saturday, 58 on Thursday, 48 on Wednesday, 31 infections on Tuesday, 40 on Monday and 19 cases on last Sunday.

The health department will conduct a mock drill to check the Covid preparedness in all the hospitals and health institutions of the valley on Monday.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Wednesday had said that Covid situation was under control but cautioned that the administration may issue guidelines if cases increase.

“The (Covid) situation is under control. It is being monitored. There are seasonal fluctuations like last year. So we are monitoring and there is no need to panic. But people should not take symptoms lightly and go for testing,” said Bidhuri.

“If cases increase, obviously we will have to issue guidelines for action. There is a graded action plan which we will implement. There is no need to panic but we should be careful,” he said.

Government Medical College, Srinagar has also asked its hospital administrators to prepare separate areas for Covid cases in respective hospitals with intensive care support also.

As many as eight hospitals come under the control of GMC, Srinagar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jammu and kashmir srinagar pandemic death increase action plan covid-19 death toll government medical college + 7 more
jammu and kashmir srinagar pandemic death increase action plan covid-19 death toll government medical college + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 09, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out