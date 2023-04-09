Jammu and Kashmir reports 64 fresh Covid cases, one death

Following the uptick in cases, Jammu and Kashmir’s health authorities reported one Covid-19-related death on Sunday while 64 fresh infections were also recorded. College students and NGO members distribute masks among children at a programme in a slum, in Jammu, on Sunday. Twenty patients recovered, prompting the active Covid cases to reach 392 of which 250 of them are in Kashmir and 142 in Jammu division. (PTI)

Officials in a health bulletin said that the death was reported in Jammu division with 24 fresh cases there and 40 in Kashmir division. Two more deaths have already been reported earlier this month.

The highest 19 cases were reported in Jammu, eight in Pulwama, six each in Budgam and Kulgam and four each in Anantnag and Ganderbal districts.

Twenty patients recovered, prompting the active cases to reach 392 of which 250 of them are in Kashmir and 142 in Jammu division.

The bulletin said that 3,293 Covid tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Since the pandemic started, overall cases in J&K have reached 4,80,173 and the death toll to 4,788.

The union territory has recorded a slight increase in Covid cases this month with 77 on Saturday, 58 on Thursday, 48 on Wednesday, 31 infections on Tuesday, 40 on Monday and 19 cases on last Sunday.

The health department will conduct a mock drill to check the Covid preparedness in all the hospitals and health institutions of the valley on Monday.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Wednesday had said that Covid situation was under control but cautioned that the administration may issue guidelines if cases increase.

“The (Covid) situation is under control. It is being monitored. There are seasonal fluctuations like last year. So we are monitoring and there is no need to panic. But people should not take symptoms lightly and go for testing,” said Bidhuri.

“If cases increase, obviously we will have to issue guidelines for action. There is a graded action plan which we will implement. There is no need to panic but we should be careful,” he said.

Government Medical College, Srinagar has also asked its hospital administrators to prepare separate areas for Covid cases in respective hospitals with intensive care support also.

As many as eight hospitals come under the control of GMC, Srinagar.