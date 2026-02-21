Jammu & Kashmir: Shrine board invites pilgrims’ suggestions to enhance footfall

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has invited suggestions from devotees across the country and abroad to enrich the pilgrimage experience and enhance overall footfall. Also launches skill enhancement programme for local pujaris (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The initiative has been launched as per the directions of the SMVDSB chairperson Manoj Sinha for encouraging pilgrims to share their valuable inputs on various aspects of the yatra, said an official spokesperson.

He informed that devotees have been requested to share suggestions regarding various yatra-related facilities, including infrastructure, cleanliness, accommodation, safety and security, transportation, crowd management and other essential services so that the pilgrimage experience can be made more seamless, convenient and spiritually fulfilling.

In addition, devotees have also been invited to offer their valuable inputs on measures that could help enhance the overall footfall of pilgrims to the holy shrine.

The shrine board urged pilgrims to submit their suggestions via the official website www.maavaishnodevi.org, to facilitate systematic review and timely implementation.

In addition, devotees visiting the holy shrine can also share their inputs through suggestion boxes placed at key locations along the yatra track and at Katra, said the spokesperson.

Pilgrims have been encouraged to actively participate in this initiative to further strengthen the planning, management and overall conduct of the holy yatra for the benefit of the millions of devotees who visit the shrine every year.

Meanwhile, as part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen traditional religious practices in the region, the shrine board will also organise a free training programme for pujaris of various temples located in the region.

He said the programme is scheduled to commence in the last week of February to enhance the skills of pujaris in the proper conduct of religious rituals and ceremonies, in addition to preserving traditional practices and cultural values.