Jammu: LoP supports reservation to candidates into MBBS course

The leader of opposition in J&K legislative assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Saturday, endorsed reservation to candidates from Hindu community into MBBS course in Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence (SMVDIME), which has been set up and being run on donations of Hindu pilgrims. Protests by various Hindu religious organisations like Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Movement Kalki and locals were held in Kathua, Reasi and Katra on Saturday as well.

Talking to reporters in Katra, Sharma said, “we have taken up the issue with LG and Centre”. The admission to 42 students of a particular community in the maiden batch out of a total of 50 students has sparked a major controversy across Jammu region with several Hindu organisations demanding 90 per cent reservation to the candidates from the Hindu community.

“We have already talked to the LG and Centre apprising them that sentiments of devotees of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi have been hurt. The cave shrine gets 87 per cent donations from devotees across the country and 13 per cent from devotees in Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

Sharma said that instead of the Board of Professional Entrance Examination (BOPEE), the National Medical Council should have the right to allocate MBBS seats to the students in SMVDIME.

“Since devotees across the country have stakes in the shrine, such colleges being run by particular faiths should provide reservation to students of this faith from across the country,” he added. He said that the issue was being discussed and what comes out has to be seen.

Protests by various Hindu religious organisations like Bajrang Dal, Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Movement Kalki and locals were held in Kathua, Reasi and Katra on Saturday as well. The protestors have been citing reservation quotas provided in AMU, Guru Nanak Dev University and Baba GSB University. They pointed out that flaw lies in the guidelines or constitution of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Charitable Society.