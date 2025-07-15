Jammu MC chief reviews cleanliness to ensure comfortable stay of pilgrimsin city

Jammu municipal corporation (JMC) commissioner Devansh Yadav on Monday took stock of cleanliness in different parts of Jammu city, including the municipal wards, where lodgements centres have been established for pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra. The municipal chief also examined the deployment of vehicles, waste collection points and treatment facilities and instructed the teams to remain vigilant and responsive, especially at sensitive and crowded spots. (HT representatives)

The JMC chief visited Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas, Vikram Chowk, Jewel, Kacchi Chowni, Parade Area, Karan Nagar, Amphalla, Rehari and Narwal and other areas witnessing huge footfall of pilgrims.

He took stock of the sanitation operations and interacted with the staff and officials deployed at these locations. He checked the condition of streets, public areas and waste management facilities. He also reviewed the attendance of sanitation workers across different wards and expressed displeasure over the absence of some staff members. He directed the health officer to take strict disciplinary action against the absentee employees to ensure that no lapses occur in maintaining cleanliness.

He also examined the deployment of vehicles, waste collection points and treatment facilities and instructed the teams to remain vigilant and responsive, especially at sensitive and crowded spots. He emphasised that maintaining a clean, hygienic and welcoming environment for pilgrims and residents is the top priority for the Jammu MC.

Meanwhile, Reasi deputy commissioner Nidhi Malik, who also serves as the vice chairperson of the Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board (SSKSB) on Monday inaugurated the Shrawan Mahotsav at the revered Shiv Khori Shrine.

The event was organised in collaboration with the tourism department and the Shri Shiv Khori Shrine Board, adding grandeur and coordinated planning to the religious event.

The Mahotsav commenced with a grand Kavad Yatra, which started from the Darshani Deodi at Ransoo Base Camp and culminated at the holy cave shrine of Lord Shiva. The deputy commissioner along with devotees, carrying ornately decorated Kavad on their shoulders, chanted religious hymns.

The Shrawan Mahotsav will feature cultural and religious programmes like the Kavad Yatra to be held every Monday of the month. The Shiv Puran Katha will be held from July 27 to August 4 and a bhajan sandhya will be organised on August 4.