Jammu: Nadda asks BJP legislators to prioritise development

BJP president JP Nadda on Saturday asked party legislators to prioritise development of their constituencies and maintain deep connections with the people as he joined the concluding session of the two-day MLA training workshop here, a party spokesman said. BJP national president JP Nadda being presented a souvenir at Katra on Saturday. (HT photo)

Ahead of the maiden budget session post abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, the BJP held the ‘Vidhayak Prashikshan Shivir’ at a hotel in Katra to ensure effective participation of the party legislators in the assembly proceedings. The second day of the workshop witnessed deliberations on leadership, governance, and public outreach, the spokesperson added.

Union minister Jitendra Singh also attended the workshop and said that while following “our nationalist ideology, the issues concerning the welfare of the people will be raised (during the upcoming budget).

Drawing from his own experience as an MLA and leader of opposition, Union health minister Nadda said “posts are transient, but the trust of the people is enduring.”

Earlier in the day, Nadda paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district. Upon their arrival at Katra, the dignitaries were received by Anshul Garg, chief executive officer of the shrine board. The CEO briefed Nadda and others about various initiatives undertaken by the shrine board under lieutenant governor’s leadership, including the upcoming medical college at Kakryal.