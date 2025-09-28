Edit Profile
    Jammu: Northern Command chief reviews security situation in Leh

    Defence experts say the volatile situation in Leh after the September 24 violence could be exploited by China and Pakistan to further their strategic interests

    Published on: Sep 28, 2025 5:28 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Jammu
    Following the violence in Leh on September 24, the general officer commanding-in-chief of the Udhampur-based Northern Command, Lt Gen Pratik Sharma, called on Ladakh lieutenant governor Kavinder Gupta on Saturday to discuss the current situation in the strategic region bordering China and Pakistan.

    Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel inspect vehicles during a curfew in Leh on Saturday. (AFP)
    The meeting focused on the overall security scenario, emerging challenges and the need for enhanced coordination between the civil administration and armed forces to maintain peace and stability. Both the leaders emphasised preparedness and synergy in addressing any contingency.

    LG Kavinder Gupta appreciated the army’s role in safeguarding borders and ensuring the safety of the people.

    The meeting was also attended by Northern Army Commander, GOC 14 Corps, Maj Gen Dalbir Singh, and Col Vikas Vasisht, deputy military advisor to the Northern Army Commander.

    Defence experts say the volatile situation in Leh after the September 24 violence could be exploited by China and Pakistan to further their strategic interests.

