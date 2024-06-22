 Jammu: Shrine board celebrates Yoga Day - Hindustan Times
Saturday, Jun 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jammu: Shrine board celebrates Yoga Day

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Jun 22, 2024 06:48 AM IST

The event featured a series of yoga sessions in unison towards better health and wellness, led by experienced instructors from Bharatiya Yog Sansthan following Common Yoga Protocol

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department, on Friday celebrated the 10th International Yoga Day at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex in Katra.

The event, themed “Yoga for Self and Society”, aimed to promote yoga as a tool for individual transformation and societal well-being. (HT Photo)
The event, themed “Yoga for Self and Society”, aimed to promote yoga as a tool for individual transformation and societal well-being. (HT Photo)

The event, themed “Yoga for Self and Society”, aimed to promote yoga as a tool for individual transformation and societal well-being.

Speaking on the occasion, the board’s chief executive officer Anshul Garg, said with the blessing of Mata Vaishno Devi, the facility of sports complex was now being utilised for yoga sessions along with other sports activities. He said it was a testament to commitment of Shrine Board under the chairmanship of lieutenant governor.

The CEO also highlighted the significance of yoga in today’s fast-paced world, emphasising its role in fostering harmony and balance within oneself and in society.

The event featured a series of yoga sessions in unison towards better health and wellness, led by experienced instructors from Bharatiya Yog Sansthan following Common Yoga Protocol. Officers and staff of the board, sportspersons, students, prominent citizens and hundreds of local residents from all walks of life participated in the event which started from 6:15 AM and concluded at 8.15 am.

Notably, the International Day of Yoga has been organised on a regular basis in the Shrine Board’s Sports Complex after inauguration of the facility by the Hon’ble Prime Minister in the year 2016.

Similar yoga sessions were also organized at Bhawan, Adhkuwari, Sanjichhat and Bhairon as part of the celebration of International Yoga Day making it a grand success.

Chandigarh / Jammu: Shrine board celebrates Yoga Day
