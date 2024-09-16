Jammu: Shrine board gives Paralympic bronze medallists grand welcome

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) on Monday accorded a grand welcome to Sheetal Devi and Rakesh Kumar, the proud para-archers, who won bronze medals in the recently concluded Paralympics-2024. On behalf of the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, SMVDSB chief executive officer Anshul Garg congratulated both on their achievements at the Paris Paralympics. (HT Photo)

The dynamic duo, Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi, nurtured and trained at the SMVD Sports Complex at Katra brought laurels to the nation with their exceptional performance. On behalf of the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, SMVDSB chief executive officer Anshul Garg congratulated both on their achievements at the Paris Paralympics.

Garg expressed immense pride in the success of these Shrine’s para-archers, who have brought laurels not only for Jammu and Kashmir but also for the entire nation.

The CEO said with their bronze medal win in the mixed team compound open archery event, Sheetal and Rakesh have forever engraved their names in the archives of sporting history’s biggest event in the world by cementing their status as Jammu and Kashmir’s pioneering Olympic medallists.

“Success in sports is not an overnight achievement but a culmination of years of dedication, hard work and perseverance and achievement of these medallists is a testament to their unwavering dedication, guidance of their coaches and above all, the divine blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi Ji,” he said.

As a token of blessings and appreciation, the CEO presented the medallists with sacred gifts, including a “chunri” and other revered offerings of Mata Vaishno Devi.

Sheetal, a trailblazing para-archer, defied immense health challenges to revolutionize the sport with her innovative foot-shooting technique.

Since her debut in 2019, she has accumulated an impressive array of accolades, including winning two gold medals and one silver at the 2023 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, earning a silver medal at the World Archery Para Championships-2023 in the Czech Republic, which secured her a spot in the 2024 Paris Paralympics and being ranked as the world’s number one in women’s compound para-archery. Her remarkable journey so far is a testament to her unwavering determination, indomitable courage and unrelenting passion for the sport.

Rakesh, a para archer, who also overcame personal challenges and continues to push the boundaries of para archery, has made significant strides in his career since 2017 by representing India on the international stage. Some of his key achievements include winning Gold and silver medals at the Asian Para Games-2023 in individual and team events and gold at the 2023 World Archery Para Championships.