 Jammu: Sikh man murdered over land dispute; SHO shunted, 6 held
Thursday, May 02, 2024
New Delhi
Jammu: Sikh man murdered over land dispute; SHO shunted, 6 held

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
May 02, 2024 06:52 AM IST

After a 40-year-old Sikh man was murdered in the presence of a police party, which had gone to resolve a land dispute between two parties in Greater Kailash locality on Tuesday, Jammu Police, on Wednesday, detained seven accused, including an infamous land grabber and a retired police officer, officials said.

Singh’s video, shot in a mobile phone, wherein he could be seen holding his head and telling that he has been seriously hit has gone viral on social sites. (iStock)
Singh’s video, shot in a mobile phone, wherein he could be seen holding his head and telling that he has been seriously hit has gone viral on social sites. (iStock)

Following a scuffle between two groups, who staked their claim over the piece of land in Greater Kailash locality, Avtar Singh, 40, son of Balbir Singh was hit on his head with an iron rod and died because of excessive bleeding.

Singh’s video, shot in a mobile phone, wherein he could be seen holding his head and telling that he has been seriously hit has gone viral on social sites.

“On application of the deceased’s relative, FIR No. 39/2024 at Police Station Gangyal U/s 302, 323, 347, 147 IPC got registered. The investigation started immediately and the main persons (totalling 7 currently) related to the incident have been detained for questioning so far. More arrests are underway as facts are coming to light. The notorious land mafia have been tracked down and booked accordingly for their role in the conspiracy,” said Jammu senior superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar in a statement.

“Following the murder, police have detained the infamous land grabber, his son, a retired police officer and a property dealer,” said officials.

Station house officer Harvinder Singh has been attached and an SIT has been formed to investigate the case, said officials.

“Some unidentified goons entered the plot of the deceased Avtar Singh and badly thrashed him on Tuesday in the presence of police post incharge Puneet Sharma. He was hit on his head with an iron rod that caused his death,” they added.

Before dying, Avtar Singh could be seen saying in the video that he had purchased the land in 2008 and had valid land documents with him and that police post in-charge and station house officer hobnobbed with the goons, who attacked him and his family.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Jammu: Sikh man murdered over land dispute; SHO shunted, 6 held
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Live Score
New Delhi
Thursday, May 02, 2024
Follow Us On