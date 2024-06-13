Jammu terror attacks: Search on in Doda, J&K police release sketches of 4 terrorists

The army on Thursday resumed searches in the Kota Top area of Gandoh in Doda district where terrorists had attacked a police team and critically injured a head constable, while the Jammu and Kashmir Police released sketches of four terrorists and announced a cash reward of ₹5 lakh each for the informer. Security forces stand guard near the encounter site at Saida village in Kathua’s Hiranagar sector, 65 km from Jammu, on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

“Police have released sketches of four terrorists roaming in the upper reaches of Bhaderwah, Thathri and Gandoh in Doda district,” the police statement issued in Jammu said. Stating that the identity of the informer will be kept confidential, the police said the information about the movement of the terrorists could be provided on the following contact numbers: Doda senior superintendent of police (SSP) 9469076014; Doda SP, HQ, 9797649362; Bhaderwah SP 9419105133; Doda SP, operations, 9419137999; Bhaderwah SDPO 7006069330; Doda deputy SP, HQ, 9419155521; Gandoh SDPO 9419204751; Bhaderwah station house officer 9419163516; Thathri SHO 9419132660; Gandoh SHO 9596728472; Thanalla police in-charge 9906169941; Doda police control room 7298923100, 9469365174 and

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

9103317361; and Bhaderwah PCR 9103317363.

“On Wednesday around 8pm the search operation was suspended and this morning around 8.30 am, troops have started their ascent from Kota and Tanta sides to reach the upper reaches of a hill where the terrorists have been hiding,” said officials.

Five soldiers and two police officers were injured in separate encounters on Wednesday after a group of militants attacked a check post in the upper reaches of Doda and another fired at security forces hours later, marking two of the three gunbattles in 26 hours that have rocked Jammu and sent ripples of fear through the region fast becoming the hotbed of cross-border terrorism in the restive Union Territory.

In the first attack on Wednesday, a group of three to four terrorists opened fire on a joint check post of the 4 Rashtriya Rifles and the Jammu & Kashmir Police in Doda’s Chattargala area on the Bhaderwah-Pathankot road at 1.45am on Wednesday. The ensuing gunbattle lasted several hours, leaving five army personnel and a special police officer injured.

Officers said the second attack was in the Kota Top area, 150km away from Chhattargala, when a second group of terrorists attacked a police team and injured head constable Fareed Ahmed. He was shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu. “He suffered bullet injuries but is out of danger,” a hospital official said.

Roughly 220km away in Kathua raged another gunbattle that began late on Tuesday night and continued into Wednesday morning, leaving one Central Reserve Police Force jawan dead, six security personnel and one civilian injured, and two terrorists neutralised.

The three gunfights came on the heels of an attack on a bus carrying pilgrims in Reasi on Sunday, when armed terrorists opened fire on the vehicle, causing it to lose control and plunge into a gorge, with nine people dead and 42 others injured.

Jammu has suffered at least seven terror attacks over the past year. The spate of attacks sparked a political controversy with the Opposition criticising the government and demanding an explanation, with National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah calling for talks with Pakistan, even as the BJP criticised his stand.

Authorities scrambled to mount a response, pointing to operations to nab the terrorists hiding out in the upper reaches of the Himalayas. “I want you all to have trust in the courage of security forces and J&K police. We will be at ease only after eliminating terrorists and their supporters from J&K,” said lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

Senior police officers suggested that Jammu was seeing a shift from “resident terrorism” to “foreign terrorism.” “This means that the numbers of our local boys who used to join the terror ranks have come down. Foreign terrorism is there... as of today 70-80 such terrorists have come with arms and ammunitions,” said director general of police RR Swain.