Jammu: Youth from Chhamb commissioned as flying officer in IAF

In a proud moment for Jammu & Kashmir, Pranav Uppal, a native of a remote border village in the Chhamb area of Akhnoor near the Line of Control, has been commissioned into the Indian Air Force as a flying officer, marking a remarkable journey of resilience and dedication. Pranav Uppal (HT)

Coming from a humble background with no family history in the armed forces, Uppal’s interest in the military was sparked during visits to his elder brother studying at Sainik School. Inspired by the discipline and values he encountered, he enrolled in the same school in Class 6, overcoming significant financial and logistical hurdles.

His passion for service, coupled with strong academic performance, led him to clear the National Defence Academy (NDA) entrance exam in his first attempt.

At NDA, he stood out for his all-round excellence and leadership, which continued through his training at the Air Force Academy (AFA).

During his time at AFA, Uppal earned the prestigious ‘best in aerobatics’ award during Stage-I flying and had the rare opportunity to fly with the commanding officer of the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT).

Uppal also held the post of squadron cadet captain, showcasing his leadership qualities and earning the respect of his peers.

A defence spokesperson called Uppal’s journey “a shining example of what grit, focus, and patriotism can achieve,” adding that his story will inspire countless young aspirants, particularly from rural and underrepresented regions of India